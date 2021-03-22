Mumbai: Police registers over 27k cases against COVID rule violators

A year since the janata curfew, the Mumbai Police have recorded at least 27,853 cases under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, in the light of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Police registered cases against people violating the curfew hours, not complying by rules or violating the quarantine measures, keeping shops open till late or holding any public gatherings amid the pandemic outbreak.

According to the report shared by the Mumbai Police, of the 27,853 people booked, over 339 were related to COVID patients who violated the quarantine rules, 334 were booked for violating social distancing norms in hotels and other establishments, 149 were booked for keeping paan shops open past curfew hours and 1,525 for other shop rule violations. Police also booked 11,214 people for gathering in public and violating social distancing norms, 3,096 for illegal parking and 10,503 for not wearing a mask, along with 693 other cases.

A senior police official said that most of the violations of section 188 were observed in the north region of the city, which covers Goregaon to Dahisar area where 10,750 violations were recorded, followed by the south region at 6,534 cases. The official claimed that people should be mindful of not gathering in public and creating a mess, as it will only lead to further issues.

The Mumbai Police, while recording these cases have booked at least 58,028 people, of which 26,166 were arrested and released on bail, 22,280 were issued notices and 9,016 have been wanted for charges of violations of section 188.