Mumbai: Police registered atleast 112 cases of violations of prohibitory orders

Mumbai: A day after curfew was announced in the state by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Police has started cracking down hard on those violating orders by stepping out on the roads without valid reason. At some places, police had to resort to wielding lathis, and at others, public shaming of offenders proved to be enough. Since Saturday, police have registered atleast 112 cases of violations of prohibitory orders.

Despite restrictions on vehicular movement in place, district borders sealed, and assembly of four or more people prohibited, many people were found loitering on the roads, and several private cars and bikes were also out on Tuesday. The police set up nakabandi at various points across the city, and were checking everyone found out on the roads.

On SV Road at Jogeshwari, cops were ready with placards stating `Main qaum ka dushman hoon, main bahar ghoomunga’ (I am an enemy of society, I will roam outside). As a lesson, those found loitering on the streets were made to hold up the placards and pose for photographs.

In Kalyan, those found roaming on the streets unnecessarily had been made to do sit-ups on Monday.

In areas like Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali, callousness of residents compelled the police to hit the streets and issue warnings. Using Public address systems, the police went to every street, every lane and gully, warning residents of dire consequences if they are seen out of their homes.

“We are also using our drones fitted with loudspeakers for public announcements," said Mumbai Police spokesperson, Pranay Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

Many were booked for violating the norms. "From Saturday till Monday night we have registered at least 112 cases under the IPC section 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servent," said Ashok.

In many areas, police did not shy away from beating people with lathis if they were caught roaming outside without any valid reason. As a deterrent, the Dahisar police announced that action could also be taken against family members who knowingly let people go out of their homes.

In Santacruz and Vile Parle, even as citizens were shopping for groceries at the local market, police kept wielding lathis in the air to disperse the public, keeping in mind the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC across the city.

Meanwhile, in Mira Road, police were asking people to show identification cards to prove they were out to perform duties that were linked to delivery of essential services. If people failed to show such identity cards, the police were seen using force or making them do sits up on the road.

Since Saturday police have registered 112 cases:

Out on the streets when stamped for home quarantine: 3

Against hotel establishments: 16

Against paan shops: 6

Against other shops: 53

Against hawkers: 18

For crowding at public places: 10

Against illegal transport : 6