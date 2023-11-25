Mumbai: Police Register FIR Against 50-60 Individuals For Unauthorized Procession & Loud Music In Bhendi Bazaar | Screengrab from video

On Saturday, the JJ Marg police station registered an FIR against 50-60 individuals for participating in an illegal procession near Maulana Azad Road, Gol Deol on Friday night. They have also arrested one of the alleged accused, who will be produced in court tomorrow.

Background

According to information received from the JJ Marg police, on Friday night, some people were in a procession playing DJ at high volume without obtaining necessary permission. These individuals had reached Gol Deol Junction after leaving Maulana Azad Road, creating an atmosphere of tension with local people due to loud music being played on the DJ.

FIR filed

In this case, based on the complaint of the police constable, the police have registered a case under IPC sections 141, 143, 145, 147, 149, 160, 427 IPC- 37(1)(3), and the Noise Pollution Act 2000.

"We have registered an FIR and apprehended an alleged accused identified as Sahil Qureshi," said an officer.

In the police FIR, a case has been registered against Amaan Qureshi, Sahil Qureshi, and 50 to 60 other people. These individuals were playing loud music on loudspeakers at 11:30 at night.