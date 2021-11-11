Mumbai police records Sameer Wankhede's statement regarding complaint filed with NCSC against Nawab Malik

Mumbai police has recorded statement of Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede in regard to his complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. The inquiry is being conducted by an ACP-level officer.

While speaking to ANI about the complaint, Vijay Sampla, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes said, "Sameer Wankhede's relatives met me and complained of the manner in which the minister is appearing on TV and using foul language for them & their caste, they said that their community is hurt and feels insulted."

"They also say that they had given their complaint to the Police too but to no avail. I told my officers today that we will go through all of it and send a notice to DGP and Chief Secretary. If the facts are found to be true, then action should definitely be taken," he said.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on October 25 had accused Sameer Wankhede of using forged documents to get into the government job and demanded that action be taken against him.

Continuing his tirade against him, Malik even shared his date of birth certificate on social media which categorised him as a Muslim and claimed that he allegedly corrected his father's name to become an India Revenue Service officer which was unfair to a genuine Dalit candidate appearing for the Union Public Service Examination.

The NCSC Vice Chairman Arun Haldar had subsequently met Wankhede's family members in Mumbai and said that an officer of all India service cannot give a forged certificate to procure a government job. He also said that he saw his birth certificate which appeared to him as genuine.

Haldar also said that he was aware of how a section of leaders have been trying to defame Wankhede. He added that NCSC is here to safeguard the interest a Scheduled Caste family.

Wankhede's wife and father also met Union Minister of State for Social, Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and sought support on this issue. Athawale assured them on behalf of his party RPI, and said that he would ask Nawab Malik to stop conspiring against Wankhede.

