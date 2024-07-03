 Mumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance

Mumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance

Identified as Sayyad Nadir Shah Abbas Khan, he was first arrested in 1993 by the RAK Marg police under sections of rioting, and attempted murder, among others. He was arrested along with other of his partners who were involved in the blasts.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have re-arrested a suspect from the 1993 Mumbai Blasts after his disappearance 31 years ago. The accused, now 65, was first arrested when he was 31.

Identified as Sayyad Nadir Shah Abbas Khan, he was first arrested in 1993 by the RAK Marg police under sections of rioting, and attempted murder, among others. He was arrested along with other of his partners who were involved in the blasts.

After the arrest, Khan was sent to judicial custody and using an excuse, he got out on bail. When the court summoned Khan for the next hearing, he did not attend. Despite multiple searches for Khan, he was missing, prompting the court to declare him as absconding.

As per Khan’s 31-year-old record about his details, he resided in the Sewri area at the Sakharam Lanjekar Marg area. When the police visited this location to inquire about Khan, his family and relatives at the Ismail Building Apartment denied giving away any information, despite repeated attempts.

“We managed to get some contact numbers of the family members residing in the house and obtained their call data records (CDR) to examine,” an official said, adding that a team was planted outside the residence to keep an eye. Subsequently, police received a tip-off saying that Khan was expected to visit his house on June 29 and as he reached, they nabbed him.

Read Also
1993 Mumbai Blasts: MHA Forwards Retired Major's Letter To Ghost Bureaucrats As He Strives For...
article-image

The team led by senior police inspector Satish Pawar consists of PI (crime) Liladhar Patil, PI Shyam Bansode, API Pallavi Jadhav and others named Suresh Kadgal, Ashok Ladhe, Madhukar Mandalik, etc, including the technical team were applauded by the DCP Prashant Kadam, Zone 4, for their efforts to nab the accused who was missing for 31 years.

Officials added that Khan had an active involvement in assembling the mob for rioting and even in the plans of murder thirty-one years ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance

Mumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance

Navi Mumbai: Man Accused Of Illegally Transferring ₹30 Lakh From Deceased Friend's Account

Navi Mumbai: Man Accused Of Illegally Transferring ₹30 Lakh From Deceased Friend's Account

Mumbai Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By 5 Assailants In Kalyan

Mumbai Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By 5 Assailants In Kalyan

Maharashtra Govt Eases Rules For New Women's Scheme; Click Here To Know More

Maharashtra Govt Eases Rules For New Women's Scheme; Click Here To Know More

Mumbai: 49-Year-Old Palghar Businessman Loses ₹34.47 Lakh To Fake Cops In Money Laundering Scam

Mumbai: 49-Year-Old Palghar Businessman Loses ₹34.47 Lakh To Fake Cops In Money Laundering Scam