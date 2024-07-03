Mumbai: Police Re-Arrests Suspect From 1993 Bomb Blasts After 31-Year Disappearance | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have re-arrested a suspect from the 1993 Mumbai Blasts after his disappearance 31 years ago. The accused, now 65, was first arrested when he was 31.

Identified as Sayyad Nadir Shah Abbas Khan, he was first arrested in 1993 by the RAK Marg police under sections of rioting, and attempted murder, among others. He was arrested along with other of his partners who were involved in the blasts.

After the arrest, Khan was sent to judicial custody and using an excuse, he got out on bail. When the court summoned Khan for the next hearing, he did not attend. Despite multiple searches for Khan, he was missing, prompting the court to declare him as absconding.

As per Khan’s 31-year-old record about his details, he resided in the Sewri area at the Sakharam Lanjekar Marg area. When the police visited this location to inquire about Khan, his family and relatives at the Ismail Building Apartment denied giving away any information, despite repeated attempts.

“We managed to get some contact numbers of the family members residing in the house and obtained their call data records (CDR) to examine,” an official said, adding that a team was planted outside the residence to keep an eye. Subsequently, police received a tip-off saying that Khan was expected to visit his house on June 29 and as he reached, they nabbed him.

The team led by senior police inspector Satish Pawar consists of PI (crime) Liladhar Patil, PI Shyam Bansode, API Pallavi Jadhav and others named Suresh Kadgal, Ashok Ladhe, Madhukar Mandalik, etc, including the technical team were applauded by the DCP Prashant Kadam, Zone 4, for their efforts to nab the accused who was missing for 31 years.

Officials added that Khan had an active involvement in assembling the mob for rioting and even in the plans of murder thirty-one years ago.