Mumbai Police prohibit people from visiting beaches, sea faces, gardens from 5 pm to 5 am till Jan 15

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:33 PM IST