e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police ask people not to visit beaches, open grounds, sea faces, gardens, parks and public places between 5 pm to 5 am till Jan 15
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:33 PM IST

Mumbai Police prohibit people from visiting beaches, sea faces, gardens from 5 pm to 5 am till Jan 15

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:33 PM IST
Advertisement