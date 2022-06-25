e-Paper Get App

Mumbai police postpone Umang college fest, cite Covid

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey made this announcement on Facebook.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey | Photo: PTI

Mumbai police on Friday postponed its annual cultural extravaganza 'Umang' scheduled to take place on June 26 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey made this announcement on Facebook. The police earn at least Rs 4 crore from Umang event that is held for police welfare fund.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai police postpone Umang college fest, cite Covid

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde calls for key meeting at Guwahati hotel

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde calls for key meeting at Guwahati hotel

Amit Shah hails SC verdict in Gujarat riots case, says those who levelled 'politically motivated'...

Amit Shah hails SC verdict in Gujarat riots case, says those who levelled 'politically motivated'...

Govt depts headed by Sena allies NCP, Congress issue GRs for funds worth crores

Govt depts headed by Sena allies NCP, Congress issue GRs for funds worth crores

Eknath Shinde rules Google search in India

Eknath Shinde rules Google search in India

Mahrashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray says 'sainiks' still by his side

Mahrashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray says 'sainiks' still by his side