Mumbai police postpone Umang college fest, cite Covid

Mumbai police on Friday postponed its annual cultural extravaganza 'Umang' scheduled to take place on June 26 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.
Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey made this announcement on Facebook. The police earn at least Rs 4 crore from Umang event that is held for police welfare fund.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)