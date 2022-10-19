Mumbai Police on high alert after bomb threat call | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai Police are on alert followed by a call on the main control room last night from a man about bombs being planted in various parts of the city, ABP Majha reported.

"Among these were movie halls and malls in the Andheri-Vile parle belt. Checks were carried out as late as 1 am. But nothing untoward was found. Police are investigating the identity of the caller," police added.

In On October 2, an email was received on the feedback email ID of the Mumbai airport, which threatened a bomb blast in a flight. The authorities then carried out search operations and found out that the terrorist attack threat was a hoax intended to create panic. A case was also registered by the police.

Recent similar cases

Sept 23: The caller threatened to carry out blasts pan-India during a video call with a 50-year-old man associated with a political party

Sept 19: A 24-year-old man from Solapur was arrested for making a hoax call about a bomb at the Zaveri Bazaar

Sept 17: A 21-year-old man from Jharkhand was arrested for calling police control room and saying that terrorists are present at the Dadar, Parel railway stations

Aug 26: A message of 'Somalia type attack' in India was received on the traffic police helpline number from an international number

Aug 24: Two people were arrested for making threat calls to the Lalit hotel