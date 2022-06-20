Mumbai Police on alert in light of Agnipath protests

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday held a meeting with all senior police officers in the city in light of the appeal for a Bharat Bandh by certain groups in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

Violent protests have erupted across the country as youth have come out on the streets to vent their ire at the scheme, with severe damage to property being reported at various places in India. A call for a Bharat Bandh was also given out on Monday as part of these protests.

Pandey, along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, addressed all officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and senior police inspector to discuss security measures in light of the rising wave of resentment against the scheme.

Confirming the meeting, DCP Sanjay Latkar, Mumbai Police spokesperson said, "Instructions have been issued to all police stations to deploy adequate security bandobast in their respective jurisdictions, as well as to start gathering intelligence at ground level to find out if any protests or similar incidents are being planned."

All police officers have also been instructed to act swiftly and strictly in case of the slightest sign of a law and order situation.

"Provisions have been made to provide additional reinforcements to any police stations that need them as soon as they inform us about it. No untoward incidents were reported anywhere in Mumbai on Monday," Latkar said.

Police station personnel have stepped up patrolling in their jurisdictions and are also in touch with local informants as well as civilian volunteer groups. Citizens are being advised to not take the law in their hands and follow all requisite procedures in case they want to hold a protest.

Meanwhile, the police are also monitoring social media platforms for any content that might hold the potential to stoke emotions as well as to check for any messages about protests or agitations being planned in the city, sources said.