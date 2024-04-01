Mumbai: Police Officer Arrested For Involvement In Robbing Businessman Of ₹2 Crore | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police have arrested a police officer from Thane district rural police on Monday for his alleged involvement in a case wherein some people waylaid a businessman from Ghatkopar and robbing him of Rs 2 Crore. According to police, the businessman was intercepted by six unidentified persons while he was travelling to his residence from Turbhe MIDC in the week hours of Monday.

The victim was asked to stop by the miscreants on the service road leading to Palm Beach below the Vashi bridge. The culprits, posing as policemen from Mumbai, allegedly threatened the businessman claiming to have received complaints about carrying large sum of ‘illegal’ money and demanded Rs 2 Crore from him to avoid legal repercussions, abusing him in the process. Subsequently, they took him to a flat in Vashi and continued to threaten him before absconding with the money.

The businessman then lodged a complaint with Vashi police which registered a FIR under various sections 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

During the course of investigation, the police learnt about the involvement of Nitin Bhikaji Vijaykar, 55, a police inspector posted with Thane rural police. The Vashi police immediately swung into action and arrested Vijaykar. Further investigations are underway.