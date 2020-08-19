Mumbai Police now says it will seize on-essential vehicles, Twitter says even Gully cricket doesn't change rules this much

While Maharashtra government has begun 'Mission Begin Again', unlock mode, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday warned people that their vehicles will be seized and a fine would be imposed if residents were found doing non-essential vehicular movement.

The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police. Late on Tuesday, the city police tweeted: "Strict legal action will be taken and vehicles will be seized if any non-permitted & non-essential vehicular movement is noticed. This is not just against the rules but also not in favour of your own safety, at this crucial moment in Mumbai’s fight against #COVID19."