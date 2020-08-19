Mumbai Police now says it will seize on-essential vehicles, Twitter says even Gully cricket doesn't change rules this much

While Maharashtra government has begun 'Mission Begin Again', unlock mode, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday warned people that their vehicles will be seized and a fine would be imposed if residents were found doing non-essential vehicular movement.
The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police. Late on Tuesday, the city police tweeted: "Strict legal action will be taken and vehicles will be seized if any non-permitted & non-essential vehicular movement is noticed. This is not just against the rules but also not in favour of your own safety, at this crucial moment in Mumbai’s fight against #COVID19."
Soon after Mumbai Police put out the information, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the city police.
One user said, "Itna rules toh Gully cricket mein change nahi hote hai." While another user said, "Have you shared clear protocols on what is essential travel and how to measure it with your officers? The last time you enforced such orders with vehemence people had their vehicles impounded for no reason."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Last month, after facing criticism, the Mumbai Police had tweaked its 2-kilometre radius diktat imposed to curb needless travel during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed people to move around in nearby neighbourhood. In a tweet, the police said people were "permitted shopping closer to home (5am-9pm)" and asked them not to forget IDs and other documents while travelling for work.
