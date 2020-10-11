Mumbai police nabs fake IPS officer who abducted businessman

Mumbai police have arrested a man for posing as an IPS officer from Bangaluru and allegedly abducting a Surat-based businessman from whom he also extorted Rs 15 lakh.

According to Mumbai police, the accused took the businessman to Surat in Gujarat and was released only after the latter gave up his expensive smartphone and smartwatch along with Rs 15 lakh.

The accused has been identified as SS Sharma.

According to a complaint filed by the Surat-based businessman, Sharma, posing as an IPS officer had approached him to get his imported cloth cargo released from the Mumbai Port. When the complainant met him in Mumbai, the impersonator assaulted him and abducted him to Surat.

When the victim got suspicious about the fake officer he approached Mumbai Police which arrested him from Bengaluru. He is arrested under IPC sections 364(a), 342, 386, 170, 323, 504, 120(b) and 34 IPC along with sections 3 and 25 of Arms act. He was produced before a competent court which has remanded him into police custody till October 13.