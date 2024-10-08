Mumbai: Police Nab Man For ₹82 Lakh Medical Admission Fraud In Borivali

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Police in Borivali have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a father of Rs 82 lakh by promising to secure medical admission for his son.

Anil Tambat promised to get Magesh Rane’s son admitted to an MD (Radiology) programme. He provided a fake admission letter, purportedly from the dean of BJ Medical College, Pune. Tambat was arrested in Aurangabad on Friday, and the Borivali court has remanded him in police custody until October 8. Three of Tambat’s associates, Sandeep Waghmare, Abhijit Patil, and Bhushan Patil, remain at large.

About The Case

The Free Press Journal reported the story after the FIR was registered. According to the police, Rane, a 54-year-old businessman from Kandivali (West) who deals in medical equipment, had been trying to secure admission for his son, Aaditya, who completed his MBBS degree in 2019. Aaditya appeared for NEET in 2021, but his low score made it difficult to get admission into a reputed college.

In 2022, Rane was introduced to Waghmare through an acquaintance. Waghmare assured Rane that he could help secure his son's admission to an MD programme via the NRI quota, and initially demanded Rs 2 lakh. Rane declined the offer. Waghmare contacted Rane again, promising to secure Aaditya admission to a college in Aurangabad. Aaditya travelled to Aurangabad, where he met with Waghmare, who introduced him to Abhijit Patil and Tambat. Tambat asked Aaditya to recheck his NEET scores. Aaditya later received an email from ‘MCC.adgme@nic.in’ (via ‘desertfabco.com’), stating that he had been allotted a seat at BJ Medical College. Subsequently, Waghmare asked Aaditya to travel to Pune with the requisite documents.

Once in Pune, Waghmare claimed that the admission process had begun and demanded Rs 1.7 crore. In desperation, Rane sold family gold, took loans, and transferred Rs1.36 crore to Tambat, Waghmare, Abhijit Patil, and Bhushan Patil through a combination of GPay, online bank transfers, and cash transactions. After this, Rane repeatedly inquired about the admission, but Tambat and his associates avoided his calls.

Abhijit Patil eventually handed over a fake letter from the college dean and a forged identity card to Aaditya. It was only later that Rane discovered that the same individuals had defrauded another acquaintance in a similar manner. When confronted, Tambat initially promised to return the money. Between Tambat, Waghmare, and Bhushan Patil, Rs 54 lakh were refunded. However, when Rane travelled to Aurangabad to recover the remaining Rs 82 lakh, Tambat verbally abused him, and his wife threatened to file a molestation case against him. Rane then filed a complaint at Borivali station against the four men.