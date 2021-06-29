Mumbai police lists 727 cops who have served in Mumbai for 8 years

Mumbai: Mumbai police has given a list of 727 police officers who have completed eight years working in Mumbai, to the office of Director General of Police (DGP). The list comprises senior police inspectors, police inspectors, assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors who have spent more than eight years in the city. These officers have been given a choice that they can choose three districts of their choice in which they want their transfer which may also include their home district. The list will be sent to the Police Establishment Board (PEB) which will take a final call on whether the officers have to be transferred, sources said.





"It is a routine process wherein we give information about those officers who have completed eight years in Mumbai to the DGP office. Each officer has been asked three places of choice of transfer where the officer wishes to seek transfer in case his transfer order comes. The list will be finally given to the PEB which comprises DGP, CP Mumbai, DG Anti-Corruption Bureau, ADG Law and Order and ADG Establishment. The Board will decide who should be retained and who needs to be transferred. If any officer is transferred, they will be communicated about the same", said an officer from Mumbai Police.





The list comprises 89 senior police inspectors and ten sub-inspectors and most people in the list are of the rank of inspectors and assistant inspectors.





Some of the officers include Santosh Bagwe, Prashant Raje, Lata Shirsat, Shailesh Pasalwad, Jagdish Sail, Babasaheb Salunkhe, Ashok Khot, Raju Kasbe, Shalini Sharma, Mrityunjay Hiremath, Ravi Sardesai, Jagdeo Kalapad, Vinay Ghorpade, Ajay Sawant and Sagar Shivalkar. Most of these officers have worked in the crime branch and have been instrumental in detection of important cases.





Last month, the DGP office had issued transfer orders of inspectors Daya Nayak, Nandkumar Gopale, Sudhir Dalvi, Sachin Kadam and Kedari Pawar from Mumbai. Apart from these officers, police inspector Nitin Thakre who was posted with the Thane Crime Branch, was transferred to Nandurbar.





In April, at least 13 officers, who have been working in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police over the last five years, were transferred to different police stations and branches of the city police.





In March, this year 86 Mumbai police officers, including 65 from the Crime Branch alone were transferred to different posts in the city amid a storm brewing over an intelligence report that alleged, that middlemen were influencing transfers of police officers in the state.





On March 30, at least 24 new officers of the rank of police inspector were posted in various units of the Crime Branch.