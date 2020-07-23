Fake followers on social media: Mumbai police likely to question some Bollywood celebrities and their managers

The city crime branch investigating the fake social media followers’ case is likely to summon a few leading actresses of Bollywood for questioning in connection with the case. According to the police, various well-known organisations have already named these celebrities for having fake followers.

According to the investigation, these celebrities have millions of fake followers following them on their social media accounts. Some facts have surfaced during the investigation and police will likely call them for further questioning.

The investigation also revealed that along with Bollywood celebs, sports personalities and other high profile personalities have also being followed by such fake followers.

These followers are most likely created by automated software known as bots.

The police have already summoned few celebrities including models, directors who allegedly hired such services to increase their influence online.

“Few of them told the police that they have given the work of handling their social media accounts to PR agencies,” said an official in knowhow.

Mumbai police are now in the process of calling these agencies and celebrity managers for questioning.

Last week, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch had arrested one Abhishek Daude for allegedly creating fake profile. According to the police, Daude worked for a French-based web portal named followerskart.com which provides fake followers and likes to their clients. According to the police, Davade had allegedly created over 5 lakh fake followers for 176 accounts. Daude was arrested after Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi approached the police over her fake profile on Instagram.

Following the bust, at least four celebrities including actress Koena Mitra approached the police and complained about their fake profiles on different social media platforms.

To investigate the case, Mumbai police have already formed a Special Investigation Team to launch a detailed probe in the matter. So far, they have estimated that more than a hundred social media management portals provide fake followers and found operating through Indian and foreign internet networks and servers and 54 of them have been identified so far.