Mumbai: Police Launch Manhunt For Suspect For Uploading Child Pornographic Content On Internet | Representational pic

Mumbai: Following a tip-off from the Maharashtra Cyber Department, the police has registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly uploading child pornography content or Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on social media.

According to police sources, Maharashtra Cyber Department (Mumbai) had recently shared information about the child pornography content uploaded on social media with the Boisar police in Palghar after it was revealed that the Internet Protocol address used to upload the content was Boisar.

The police have registered a case under section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and have launched an investigation to trace the suspect.

Last month, the Jalgaon police had registered a case against 16 unknown persons for allegedly uploading child pornography content on social media. The Cyber department has given information such as username, URL details, IP address and linked email ID of the suspects involved to the local police.

In order to curb the menace of sharing child sexual abuse material online, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had initiated Operation Blackface in December 2019. Operation Blackface resulted in the filing of 417 cases in the state, leading to the arrest of 174 accused, officials said. Maharashtra Cyber handles 4000 to 5000 calls daily on '1930 Cyber Helpline', which ensures immediate action against cyber fraudsters.