Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders for a fortnight from Nov 1 | Representational Image

Mumbai Police Commissioner has issued prohibitory order in the city barring assembly of more than five people from November 1, 0.00 hours to November 15, 24.00 hours. The order has been issued underSections 10 (2), 37 (3) of Maharashtra Police Act 1951,

In an order dated October 20, the commissioner said that their sources have revealed probable threat to the law and order situation in the city which could lead to damages to public property and result in loss of human life.

The order stated that assembly of more than five people is barred for the duration of 15 days. However, people can convene for weddings and other functions, at educational institutions, office meetings, general society meetings, cinema halls or theatres and funerals and to carry out general trade.

The order stated that anyone violating these orders will be punishable.

In another order under Sections 2 (6), 10 (2) and 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951; the commissioner has been usage of any weapon or its transportation starting November 3 at 0.01 hours to December 2 24.00 hours.

According to the order, an individual can not store or transport any arms or ammunitions, or explosives of any kind which does not have prior permission of police.

The order also prohibits an individual from collecting, carrying stones or having other devices that could project missiles etc. It also prohibits displaying of effigies, corpses and further stated that the a person cannot display, circulate anything which could possibly disrupt the law and order situation or create clashes.

