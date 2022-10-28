Mumbai Police issues preventive order ahead of Andheri by-polls on November 3

Mumbai Police issues preventive order ahead of Andheri bypolls | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In order to maintain law and order during the upcoming by-election for the Andheri East assembly constituency on November 3, the Mumbai police have issued a preventive order that the citizens are requested to follow during the polls.

According to the police, the polling will take place at 256 polling booths of the 39 polling stations in the legislative assembly of Andheri East constituency on November 3, 2022, because of which a large number of voters are likely to visit polling stations to cast their votes.

The order has been issued by Sanjay Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (operations), Mumbai, which said, "This order has been issued as it is necessary for the purpose of preventing obstruction, annoyance, injury, and risk of obstructing law and order and for the purpose of preventing the disturbance of the public tranquility."

Only Candidate, accredited agent, official, public servant will be allowed at polling stations

The order said that only a candidate in the election of the polls, or the accredited agent of the candidate or any official who is part of the polling or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of polling stations will be allowed between 6 am and 12 midnight on November 3, 2022 near the polling stations.

No other persons are allowed to form groups in public at the spots including highway roads, streets, bye-lane, or any other public place within a distance of a hundred meters radius from any polling station in 166- Andheri (E), Mumbai constituencies.

It further added saying that, all voters visiting the polling station for voting shall form queues in front of the polling station, one for males and another for females. The voter will enter the polling station in compliance with the directions of the presiding officer and according to his or her turn in the queue.