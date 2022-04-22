Mumbai Police issues notice to Ravi Rana, his wife Navneet Rana

Mumbai Police on Friday issued notice to Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana.

This comes a day before Ravi Rana was to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 23.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, "I am going to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. He (CM) uses Hindus only for voting, but opposes it when it comes to exercising religious rights in day-to-day life."

Rana had earlier announced that he along with his supporters would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Thackeray on Saturday.

"Thackeray did not give permission for recital of Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16) and hurt the sentiments of many of his followers. Hence we decided to recite the religious verses outside his house," he said.

Rana comes from Amravati district and has won assembly election as an independent. He had extended support to the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Sena government in 2014-19.

Last week, Rana had asked Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, drawing severe criticism from the Shiv Sena, which accused him of stoking communal disharmony in the state.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:08 PM IST