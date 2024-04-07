Mumbai Police Issues New Guidelines For Citizens Amid Surging Investment Fraud; Check Details Here

Mumbai Police | X/ Mumbai Police

With a rising number of frauds in the cyberspace related to investment schemes and the stock markets, the Mumbai Police have released a set of guidelines for citizens on how to safeguard themselves from being targeted by cyber criminals.

The police have recently managed to bust several cyber fraud rackets allegedly involved in preying on Mumbaikars on the pretext of share and IPO-related frauds. In a span of just one year, they managed to recover over Rs8.3 crores that victims had lost to cyber crime. This was followed by the arrests of several individuals from across the country who were allegedly involved in the fraud.

Increasing Cases of Online Investment Fraud

Yet the number of cases are on rise. In a video uploaded by the Mumbai Police on ‘X’, Suvarna Shinde, senior inspector of North Region Cyber Police, Crime Branch, said: “Fraudsters are approaching people via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc, by luring them to invest in share trading. These instances are on the rise. They assure victims of huge returns. People get trapped and end up losing money. Hence, we are making people aware about these frauds, and to let people not fall into such traps.”

Shinde asked people to call 1930, or visit cybercrime.gov.in if they come across such cases.

Understanding Fraudsters Approach To Stay Safe

According to the police, the fraudsters approach victims via social media. The victims are added to WhatsApp groups through Facebook / Instagram or other social media platforms. Then the potential victims are given ‘classes’ of Stock and IPO investments. Those who conduct these classes portray themselves as ‘teachers’ or ‘experts’ in the field of stocks and trading.

Read Also Mumbai Police Issues Cyber Fraud Prevention Guidelines Amid Rising Investment Scams

“These classes are conducted online, via video apps such as Zoom, WhatsApp, Google Meet, etc, where an expert delivers weekly or monthly lectures to the victims. These ‘teachers’ have great English-speaking skills, with good command and conviction, automatically providing confidence among the victims,” said a police official.

Victims Trapped In Endless Payment Cycle After Initial Investments

Secondly, the victims are made to download trading applications (.apk files / or via Google Play or App Store), where they are made to make initial payments. The final step is where this money gets frozen.

“In order to unfreeze or release the funds, the victims are told to pay more. This cycle keeps occurring and victims end up losing lakhs and even crores of their money in an attempt to release their invested money,” the official added.