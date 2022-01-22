Mumbai: Police issues clarification after video of cops manhandling a resident goes viral

After a video went viral on Twitter, the Mumbai police on Saturday issued a clarification in the incident that showed a man was being manhandled and shoved in the car by Mumbai police personnel.

A video has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that the "Mumbai Police is aggressively attacking the man, and shoving him in the van for asking basic questions".

The unidentified person, a resident of Vile Parle had asked BMC officials for valid documentation for chopping down the trees in an area.

"So a resident of Mumbai asks for valid documents while the BMC is cutting trees in the city ( just exercising his right) and the @MumbaiPolice aggressively attacks the man and puts him in the van for asking basic questions," a Tweeter user wrote who also posted the video online.

Commenting on the incident, another Tweetrati took a jibe at Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and wrote, "Honorable @AUThackeray Can @MumbaiPolice behave like this with someone because of asking questions about trees, raising the issue of which you have come to the government? On what basis was that person detained? Is it a crime to ask questions? Was anything illegal done?"

Responding to the Tweet Mumbai police instantly made a clarification saying that the other side of the story is different. The police were just following the protocol with the BMC team and action was initiated only after a few of the citizens crossed the line & misbehaved with officials on duty. The matter has been resolved.

"We beg to differ & offer the other side of the story, sir. The local police was on the spot with team @mybmc as per protocol. Action was initiated only after a few of the citizens crossed the line & misbehaved with officials on duty (with due permissions) Matter’s been resolved," Tweeted Mumbai police.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:53 PM IST