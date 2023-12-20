Mumbai Police Investigate Assault on Urdu Publication Editor Who Was Intentionally Hit By Car

Mumbai Crime: 56-Yr-Old Borivali Shopkeeper Beats Employee To Death Over Theft; Arrested |

A 38-year-old news reporter working with a local Urdu publication was hit by a four-wheeler intentionally on Monday afternoon. The incident took place when the victim was walking towards Kurla Depot via the CST Road near Kapadia Nagar at Kurla West.

The victim is identified as Mohammad Javed, who is the editor of the publication named ‘Jahaan ka Insaaf’ and also a reporter with the daily named ‘Roznama Sahara’. On the day of the incident, Javed had a work assignment at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and by 5 pm, he left from Vakola towards the Kurla Depot, walking.

At around 5:30 pm, when he was at CST Road, he saw a red Swift car driving towards him. The car was driving on the wrong side of the road. “I saw the car and by action, I told the driver that this was the wrong direction he was moving towards. I told him to go back. Instead of listening to him, he kept on driving towards my direction. I tried to move past his way but he intentionally came towards me and rammed onto my right leg,” said Javed.

Another man, who was helping the driver of the car with directions, came near Javed and slapped him. When Javed said they were violating the traffic norms, they continued to accuse him. “I took my mobile and was about to dial the control room when that man snatched my phone. Since I have two phones, I took out another phone of mine and immediately dialled the control room. While I was giving information on the phone, they managed to flee,” added Javed.

While they were moving their vehicle to escape, Javed managed to capture a photo of their vehicle number which was MH 03 AR 5841, which he told the police as well.

Even though the Kurla police managed to trace the owner of the vehicle using the vehicle number, they have yet to make any arrests. The owner of the vehicle was summoned to the police station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Javed was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He sustained minor injuries on his right leg where the car’s bonnet was hit.

In the first information report (FIR) registered on Monday late night, police have charged two unknown accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.