Mumbai: Police inspector who levelled allegations against Param Bir Singh claims threat to his life, seeks protection

Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of Akola Police who had levelled corruption allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and many others has sought police protection for him and his family citing threat to his life.

In his letter, Ghadge claimed that there is a threat to him and his family from the accused, and demanded armed police protection for himself as well as for his family. Ghadge has marked his letter to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and state Director General of Police, a copy of which is with the Free Press Journal. Ghadge who is presently attached with Akola police control room refused to speak.

In the last week of April, the City Kotwali police in Akola had registered an offence against Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other police personnel acting on Ghadge's allegations. They were booked under the various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and under the sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) act. The case was later transferred to Thane city police for investigation.