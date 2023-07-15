Mumbai: Cop, Constable Caught Red-Handed While Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe

Crime PI Bhushan Mukundlal Dayama, Mulund Police Station |

A 40-year-old police inspector and his assistant, a constable, from Mulund police station were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹25 lakhs, from a man.

According to ACB, the inspector has been identified as Bhushan Mukundlal Dayama, who is posted as Crime PI, and the constable Machhindra Batkalas, 46. The complainant in the matter, Pravin (name changed) a 35-year-old man, already has a case registered against him in an ongoing matter at Mulund police station, which is being investigated by Dayama. Dayama told Pravin that if he pays ₹25 lakhs, he would "weaken" his case.

Pravin's anticipatory bail plea, or pre-arrest bail was recently rejected by the local court. Dayama allegedly used it to threaten him by saying he would arrest him, and if he wanted to avoid that he would need to "settle" by paying him money.

Pravin complaints against Inspector Dayama and constable

Pravin requested Dayama to lower the money that was demanded as he was in no position to pay ₹25 lakh. Dayama then told him to pay ₹11 lakhs instead. On July 1, Pravin paid ₹1 lakh as the first installment to Dayama. However, later Pravin realized he didn't want to pay anything further to Dayama which is when on July 7, he approached the ACB and submitted a written complaint against Dayama and Batkalas. On July 11, an official case was registered against both the accused.

ACB officials apprehends both police officials

On Friday, Pravin was told to pay ₹2 lakh, as second installment, by Dayama. ACB officials instructed Pravin to do as asked by Dayama, only this time, a trap was laid by them to get him red handed. As planned, when Pravin gave Dayama and his assistant ₹2 lakh, ACB officials apprehended both on the spot for accepting bribes.

Dayama, a resident of Thane, and Batkalas, a resident of Kalyan, were arrested by ACB on Friday evening under sections 201 (giving false information to screen offender), 511 (attempting to commit offenses) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

