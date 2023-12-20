Mumbai Police Imposes Section 144 Till January 18 Amid Intelligence On Terror Strikes, Bans Gatherings, Aerial Activities

Mumbai Police | Vijay Gohil

Following inputs from intelligence agencies about likely terror strikes, especially targeting VVIPs, Mumbai Police have imposed preventive orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from December 20 to January 18, 2024. The order, which bans the assembly of four or more persons, is dated December 18 and comes ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. However, Dolphy D'Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha said this order will not impact X'Mas celebrations.

The police explained that the preventive order has become necessary because of the likelihood of the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders etc by terrorists/anti-national elements. It states that while VVIPs could be the targets terrorist elements might endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the metropolis.

Except for aerial surveillance by the Mumbai Police or with specific permission in writing from the deputy police commissioner, no flying activities of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, para motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc are allowed.

Those violating the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the police warned. In the past also Section 144 has been imposed in the city. However, what makes the current order significant is that it specifically refers to the possibility of terror attacks and targeting of VVIPS.