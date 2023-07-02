 Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

Authorities have issued a notice to the boy's father and have confiscated the mobile phone used to make the threat.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

Police have successfully traced the caller responsible for the threat to kill Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Abu Azmi. The caller, a 12-year-old boy studying in class seven, hails from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Authorities have issued a notice to the boy's father and have confiscated the mobile phone used to make the threat.

According to police information, the student who made the threat resides with his family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He had traveled to his village in Muzaffarpur to celebrate Eid-ul-Zuha. After receiving the threat call, the police traced the mobile location and, with the assistance of local authorities, reached the caller's residence in Muzaffarpur. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the caller was a 12-year-old boy.

Minor confessed to the crime

During questioning by the Colaba police, the minor confessed to making the threat call from his father's mobile phone, stating that he had no malicious intent. He claimed to have obtained Azmi's number from a Google search. Subsequently, the Colaba police served a notice to the boy's father and confiscated the mobile phone used in the incident.

A police official from Colaba mentioned that the minor's father works as a tailor and they are residents of Ahmedabad. The father has been issued a notice in relation to the matter, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Previously, Abu Azmi received death threats via WhatsApp messages and calls, with the perpetrators demanding his life within three days. Following the threats, Azmi took to Twitter, urging the Mumbai Police to take appropriate action.

Read Also
Maharashtra: SP Legislator Abu Azmi Receives Death Threat
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'NCP Leaders Have Joined Maha Govt To Save Their Skin': Nana Patole On Ajit Pawar Becoming Deputy CM

'NCP Leaders Have Joined Maha Govt To Save Their Skin': Nana Patole On Ajit Pawar Becoming Deputy CM

Aaditya Thackeray's 4 Takeaways As NCP Splits: 'Failed Double-Engine Govt Now Has A Third Wheel'

Aaditya Thackeray's 4 Takeaways As NCP Splits: 'Failed Double-Engine Govt Now Has A Third Wheel'

Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

From Ajit Pawar To Chhagan Bhujbal: List Of NCP Leaders Who Became Maharashtra Ministers

From Ajit Pawar To Chhagan Bhujbal: List Of NCP Leaders Who Became Maharashtra Ministers

Following Oath-Taking Ceremony, Ajit Pawar Changes Twitter Bio

Following Oath-Taking Ceremony, Ajit Pawar Changes Twitter Bio