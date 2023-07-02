Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

Police have successfully traced the caller responsible for the threat to kill Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Abu Azmi. The caller, a 12-year-old boy studying in class seven, hails from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Authorities have issued a notice to the boy's father and have confiscated the mobile phone used to make the threat.

According to police information, the student who made the threat resides with his family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He had traveled to his village in Muzaffarpur to celebrate Eid-ul-Zuha. After receiving the threat call, the police traced the mobile location and, with the assistance of local authorities, reached the caller's residence in Muzaffarpur. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the caller was a 12-year-old boy.

Minor confessed to the crime

During questioning by the Colaba police, the minor confessed to making the threat call from his father's mobile phone, stating that he had no malicious intent. He claimed to have obtained Azmi's number from a Google search. Subsequently, the Colaba police served a notice to the boy's father and confiscated the mobile phone used in the incident.

A police official from Colaba mentioned that the minor's father works as a tailor and they are residents of Ahmedabad. The father has been issued a notice in relation to the matter, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Previously, Abu Azmi received death threats via WhatsApp messages and calls, with the perpetrators demanding his life within three days. Following the threats, Azmi took to Twitter, urging the Mumbai Police to take appropriate action.