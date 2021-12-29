Mumbai police helps reunite mother with missing daughter

Mumbai: The Dongri police in Mumbai reunited a 7-year-old girl with her parents who lost her. The girl along with her mother came from Agra to Mumbai for the first time.

The police said on December 27, the complainant Shabnam Mohammed Irfan Shaikh, 27, approached them at 5:30pm. Shabnam informed them that they had come to Mumbai on the same day from Agra. "Her daughter Alida, 7, went missing at 12pm and after a long search they were not able to trace her. As per her complaint a case was registered under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian penal code."

The investigation started under the guidance of Shabana Shaikh, senior police inspector, Dongri police station. She formed teams and asked the day staff to trace the girl. The team checked the CCTV footage from the vicinity to find the girl roaming abandoned near Dargah and areas near beat number 4. "We formed two teams, where in one team started searching her on the field. While, the other team started scrutinizing the CCTV footage to see the girl's way or clue of the lane she might have taken," added shaikh.

The girl's picture was made viral on a social networking site to trace the girl. "Our teams didn't find her near any of the lanes in Dongri. Also was not able to trace her in the markets or other religious places. The observation home in Dongri too were checked to find if she was admitted in it. We took help of the police officials from other police station to trace her," said a police officer.

Shaikh added the time was passing and they were worried about the girl's well -being. At around 11:30pm she was found safe by the VP road police. The girl was brought from there and reunited with her mother. "The moment of reuniting the girl was just a pride and it was reward for us." added Shaikh.

