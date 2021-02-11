Mumbai: Police foil robbery bids in two separate cases

Kurar Police have booked eight people, of which five were arrested during patrolling after their suspicious activity. Probe revealed that the gang was planning to rob an ATM in Pimpripada, Kurar Village in Malad on the night intervening Wednesday and Thursday. Police have seized materials like knives, cutters, nylon string among others. All the accused are record criminals and have been wanted for similar crimes.

According to police sources, a team from Kurar police station were on a patrolling duty, when they learnt about a gang planning on robbing an ATM centre in Kurar Village, following which two separate teams were dispatched to the spot. Subsequently, when the suspects walked into the trap, they were chased, during which three managed to escape from the spot and five were arrested by police.

The arrested accused, identified as Deepak Salvi, 26, Saurabh Paste, 23, Siddhesh Ingle, 20, Sameer Khan, 22 and Samir Parte, 27 were intercepted and frisked, during which police found materials on them that were going to be used for the heist. Police have began a search operation for the men on the run and claim that they are all history sheeters, wanted for similar crimes in Vakola area.

In a similar case lodged in Samta Nagar, five people were apprehended minutes before they were about to commit robberies in Kandivali (E). Samta Nagar Police received a tip-off that a gang was all set to rob in the neighbourhood and were going to assemble near Vadarpada, following which a trap was laid and the men were arrested. Police also found equipments that were to be used in the crime and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery, common intention, along with Maharashtra Police Act.