Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev App; Seize Documents

Mumbai: Police on Sunday registered an offence against two people for accepting bets in Beed on an application linked to the Mahadev app. The police recovered 67 passbooks, 100 cheque books, 150 ATM cards and 25 SIM cards during a raid on Saturday.

Investigation Going On

They are investigating whether the app used by the accused is the one being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The complainant in the case is a sub-inspector from Beed cyber police station. The police received information that a few people are involved in online betting.

A team raided a flat in Jalna Road and arrested RG Sakhre, 23, with the aforementioned documents. He named another person, DB Sakhre, also allegedly involved in betting, with the claim that the money received from placing the bets was routed to several bank accounts.