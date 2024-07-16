 Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev App; Seize Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev App; Seize Documents

Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev App; Seize Documents

The police recovered 67 passbooks, 100 cheque books, 150 ATM cards and 25 SIM cards during a raid on Saturday.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Police on Sunday registered an offence against two people for accepting bets in Beed on an application linked to the Mahadev app. The police recovered 67 passbooks, 100 cheque books, 150 ATM cards and 25 SIM cards during a raid on Saturday.

Investigation Going On

They are investigating whether the app used by the accused is the one being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The complainant in the case is a sub-inspector from Beed cyber police station. The police received information that a few people are involved in online betting.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Actor Sahil Khan In Lion Book Online Betting Case Linked To...
article-image

A team raided a flat in Jalna Road and arrested RG Sakhre, 23, with the aforementioned documents. He named another person, DB Sakhre, also allegedly involved in betting, with the claim that the money received from placing the bets was routed to several bank accounts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Salian Death Case: Citing Political Bias, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Seeks Removal Of Police Official...

Disha Salian Death Case: Citing Political Bias, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Seeks Removal Of Police Official...

Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev...

Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev...

Mumbai University Recruitment 2024: Apply for 152 Faculty Posts; Check Application Process & Vacancy...

Mumbai University Recruitment 2024: Apply for 152 Faculty Posts; Check Application Process & Vacancy...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Continued Heavy Rains This Week; Mercury To Drop Slightly In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Continued Heavy Rains This Week; Mercury To Drop Slightly In...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: At Least 5 Killed, 30 Injured After Bus Carrying Pandharpur...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: At Least 5 Killed, 30 Injured After Bus Carrying Pandharpur...