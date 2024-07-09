Mumbai Police File Charge Sheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Others in Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in a special court against six arrested accused and three wanted persons, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April.
About The Charge Sheet
The 1,735-page charge sheet was filed by the Crime Branch in a special MCOCA court. It included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, an official said.
The evidence includes statements of 46 witnesses and witnesses under Section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, he said.