 Mumbai Police File Charge Sheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Others in Salman Khan Residence Firing Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police File Charge Sheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Others in Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Mumbai Police File Charge Sheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Others in Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

The 1,735-page charge sheet was filed by the Crime Branch in a special MCOCA court. It included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, an official said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Galaxy Apartments | File

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in a special court against six arrested accused and three wanted persons, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April.

About The Charge Sheet

The 1,735-page charge sheet was filed by the Crime Branch in a special MCOCA court. It included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, an official said.

Read Also
Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Links Attackers To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang,...
article-image

The evidence includes statements of 46 witnesses and witnesses under Section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 10 Key IPS Officers Transferred In Major Shake-Up By Home Department

Maharashtra: 10 Key IPS Officers Transferred In Major Shake-Up By Home Department

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar May Settle For Fewer Seats In MahaYuti Alliance: Sources

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar May Settle For Fewer Seats In MahaYuti Alliance: Sources

Mumbai Police File Charge Sheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Others in Salman Khan Residence Firing...

Mumbai Police File Charge Sheet Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Others in Salman Khan Residence Firing...

EC Approves Fundraising For Sharad Pawar's NCP Amid Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

EC Approves Fundraising For Sharad Pawar's NCP Amid Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil Revives Maratha Reservation Movement, Challenges Government

Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil Revives Maratha Reservation Movement, Challenges Government