Mumbai Police File 1st FIRs Under New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Mumbai: Taking a leap towards the reformed criminal laws, which came into effect on July 1, Mumbai police on Monday filed FIRs under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the British-era Indian Penal Code.

One of the BNS' highlights is that it has weeded out sections 358- 511, while adding 21 new offences like hate crimes, mob lynching, hate speech, modified sedition charges, etc.

About The 1st FIR Registered Under The New Criminal Law

In south Mumbai, the first FIR under the new criminal law was filed at the D B Marg police station. The complaint was filed by one Dilip Singh against an unknown person, who cheated him of Rs 73,000 on the pretext of loan approval. The case has been filed under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS and provision 66 (C), (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

D B Marg police senior Inspector Vinay Ghorpade said, “It will take us some time to adjust to the new laws. However, we will not face any difficulty as a result of the new law.”

About 1st FIR Under New Criminal Law In The East Suburbs

In the east suburbs, the first FIR under BNS was lodged with Parksite police, Vikhroli. The case was filed around 2.47 am under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the new law. Apart from BNS, provisions 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act were added as well.

The FIR, suo motu, was registered against an auto-rickshaw driver, Aarif Mohammad, 33, allegedly caught driving rashly under the influence of alcohol. Apart from the penalty, he was sent a notice under section 35 (3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The provision states, “A police officer shall, in all cases where the arrest is not required, issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made to appear before him.”

About The 2nd FIR Filed In The Eastern Suburbs

The second FIR in the eastern suburbs was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station against Sultan Shaikh, 28, a technician. Tanaji Jadhav, a traffic cop, alleged that he was driving in the wrong direction at high speed while taking sharp turns without any signs.

Shaikh was held under BNS sections 281 (exhibits false light, mark, buoy intending to mislead any navigator) and 125 (wrongful confinement). In the western suburbs, the first FIR was filed by the Dahisar police on a complaint of Palghar residents against Jayram Lambore, 33, from Malad, and Indrasen Singh, 39, from Goregaon. The duo allegedly served alcohol beyond permitted limits and recruited women without a permit at a bar.