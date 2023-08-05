Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Questions Shiv Sena (UBT) Ravindra Waikar In Alleged ₹500 Cr Scam Case |

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EoW) on Saturday, conducted the questioning session of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the Rs 500 crore scam case.

Waikar obtained the approval for the construction of a 5-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden illegally. He used his political ties to get this approval, causing a huge loss to the BMC.

Today's questioning follows the preliminary enquiry done by the economic offences wing in the alleged Rs 500 crore scam.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

