Mumbai: Police dress up like Zomato boy and security guard to arrest chain snatcher

The VB Nagar police in Mumbai have arrested a 27-year-old man for snatching the gold chain of a woman. The police team dressed up like a Zomato boy and a security guard to trace the accused and arrest him.

According to the police, the theft took place on December 20 at 7:20 am near NM Kale Marg, Kamani, Kurla West. The victim Sunanda Gutekar (49), was crossing the road when two unknown persons snatched her gold chain of 10 grams.

She approached the police and a case was registered at VB Nagar police station under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

A team of detection officers was formed to trace the accused. The team started scrutinizing the CCTV footage. "As the accused took different lanes to flee away. He was not able to trace through the footage. The team then checked the official footage from the Ghatkopar police station. The accused was on his motorcycle taking the Vidyavihar road. Further, checking a camera from the society, we found the accused had parked the motorcycle and left boarding an auto-rickshaw. He then later parked the vehicle at LBS marg. They then took away the motorcycle. After getting details of the motorcycle we found it to be from Ambivli in Kalyan," said a police officer.

After finding the location of the bike near a society, the team dressed up as security guards to keep a watch on the bike movement. Similarly, few policemen dressed up like a Zomato boy visited the Irani Basti in Ghatkopar where he has been staying," added the police officer.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Faizal Ali Yusuf Ali Shaikh Irani. "After the team arrested him. Women nearby gathered to create chaos. However, with the help of the police force, he was arrested," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST