Mumbai Police discontinues colour-coded emergency travel sticker system; evokes mixed feelings on Twitter

Days after introducing a colour-coded sticker system for those looking to travel amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Mumbai Police has discontinued the plan. This comes soon after chaotic scenes from Mumbai's streets went viral and allegations of misuse were hurled. This does not however mean that people can now take to the roads en masse.

"Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green emergency stickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue and we hope you will stand by us in taking on COVID-19 and avoid all non-essential and non-emergency movement outside home," the police tweeted.

For the uninitiated, the police had introduced green, yellow and red emergency stickers that had to be attached to any vehicle traversing the roads amid curfew. The colours separated vehicles by their purpose and the profession of the occupants.