Mumbai Police crackdown on fly-by-night bikers; 222 booked, 87 vehicles impounded

Following an assurance by the new commissioner of Mumbai Police, Sanjay Pandey, in his Facebook Live address, a special drive was conducted on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday to resolve the problem posed by bikers racing on the city’s streets at night. During this drive, police penalised bikers for wrong-side driving, rash driving and registered 222 cases, while 2,058 other e-challans were issued. Police also impounded 87 vehicles, including bikes and luxury cars.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Central) Raj Tilak Roushan said, “There is a daily check on roads for rash driving at night. This special drive, however, was against bikers, wherein action was taken and their vehicle was impounded.”

The action was initiated after Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey had tweeted on Thursday, “Bikers are still racing. Wait...we will ensure these bikes are taken out if on Mumbai roads.”Errant drivers’ vehicles will be returned only after they appear in courts and the court orders the release of their vehicles. On Friday, Pandey had also tweeted that the police drive against wrong-way driving had netted 87 cars and bikes, while 131 abandoned vehicles were removed from the roads.

In a three-hour ‘All-Out Operation’ between 11 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday, Mumbai Police booked 222 bikers under sections 279 and 336 for rash driving and endangering the life or personal safety of others respectively.

According to the latest data revealed by Mumbai Traffic Police, most violations were recorded in the western suburbs, wherein 78 cases were registered, followed by central Mumbai with 59 violations, south Mumbai with 43 violations and eastern suburbs with 42 violations of rash driving.

The special drive was conducted in 50 traffic divisions across the city, with nakabandis being set up for checks. The highest number of violations -19 - were recorded in Dahisar in the western suburbs, followed by Nagpada, where there were 17 violations of rash driving, while 2,058 e-challans were issued for other violations like riding without a helmet and not having the proper documentation for the vehicle.

