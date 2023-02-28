Mumbai: Police constable on patrolling duty in Mulund dies after experiencing chest pain | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 48-year-old police constable posted in the Mulund Station died while on duty after experiencing chest pain, said the police on Monday.



The deceased is identified as Rama Arjun Mahale. Mahale worked as a police vehicle driver, and was on day-shift on Sunday, when the incident happened.

Constable was in Mulund West for patrolling duty

According to the Mulund police, Mahale was near Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir area in the Purushottam Kheraj Road in Mulund West for patrolling duty when he started experiencing severe chest pain but he ignored it at first. Gradually he started puking when he felt something was serious. He immediately reached out to a senior who referred him to get checked in a hospital. Mahale, in the policevehicle, went to Rajawadi hospital where the hospital authorities asked him to get admitted, sensing the seriousness of his health condition.



The police added that he did not have any alarming medical history.



However, during the treatment, Mahale underwent an acute heart attack which was the cause of his death.



The family of the deceased suspects no foul play so an accidental death report case has been registered by the police.