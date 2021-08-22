Mumbai: Police constable held for sexually assaulting teen

The Dombivli police have arrested a 34-year-old constable posted at their own station for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The police said the incident took place on August 19, when the teenager was on the staircase of her building. The constable tried to hold her hand and touch her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. The girl got scared and ran away from the scene. She later narrated the incident to her parents.

A police officer said the parents approached the cops late at night along with the victim and registered a case. The police constable and the victim reside in the same building. A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sources from the Dombivli police station said deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan Division, had made a procedure to suspend police officials who are arrested and defame the police department for such unlawful acts.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man held for sodomising deaf and mute boy in Khandwa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:50 AM IST