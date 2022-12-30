Mumbai Police conducts 'all out operation' ahead of New Year; read details here | Salman Ansari

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Mumbai Police conducted an ``All Out Operation” where more than 347, for various offences, was arrested.

Several police officials, including senior officials, were deployed on the ground during this special operation between 11 pm on Thursday till 3 am on Friday. The “All Out Operation” is conducted by the Mumbai police before any major occasion or festival, celebrated widely across the city.

According to the police, 21 accused were arrested who were wanted or absconding, while 131 were who had non-bailable warrants against them. For possession or sale of narcotic items, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a total of 164 accused were arrested.

Meanwhile, 31 were arrested for carrying or possessing illegal weapons under the Arms Act. 64 people were found, who are termed as ‘fugitives’ or ‘tadipaar’, found within the Mumbai Police jurisdiction, too, were arrested by the police.

During the drive, the duty officers raided 111 places like illegal bars, restaurants, lodges, etc., and arrested 55 people for the offence.

As part of the ‘combing operation’ conducted at 223 places, 1,471 persons with criminal backgrounds as per the Mumbai Police record, were examined and actions were taken on 271 persons for various offences.

Special checking was made during this operation at almost 178 places across the city, to check offenders on the road, by traffic police officials. A total of 8,690 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were examined, while 2,300 were penalized under the Motor Vehicles Act. Almost 60 were penalized for drinking while driving, said the official data revealed by the Mumbai Police. As a precautionary measure, 555 ‘sensitive’ spots were checked by the police.