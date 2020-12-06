Mumbai Police conducts ‘All Out Operation’ against criminals

In a proactive drive against criminals, drugs and illicit activities, Mumbai Police had organised a city-wide All Out Operation on the night of December 4, 2020 between 11 pm and 2 am, wherein maximum manpower from every police station was deployed. Various tasks from checking hotels, combing operation and nakabandis to checking criminals on record, foot patrolling were executed, in which 362 criminals on record were checked and 53 cases of drug seizure and consumption were registered.

According to police, during this three-hour operation, officials from all police stations checked at least 362 criminals on record for serious crimes, arrested 22 externed criminals and registered 53 cases under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. Moreover, police also checked 851 hotels, lodges and musafir-khanas.

The All Out Operation resulted in the arrest of 48 absconding and wanted criminals, whereas 167 non-bailable warrants were executed. Police also seized an illegal firearm and 11 sharp weapons during the operation including swords and knives in just a mere three hours time, in which 95 raids against illicit activities were carried out.

"Considering the number of crimes rising during the night, these surprise operations will Act as a deterrent and instill a fear among the criminals. During lockdown, the crime rate had slightly increased, which had to be attended to on a priority basis," said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

In a bid to increase police visibility in sensitive and crime prone areas, foot patrolling was organized at 428 locations, combing operations were carried out at 189 locations and 7,562 vehicles were checked for any drugs or illicit activities in the dark. A senior police official said that personnel from all police stations across the city, led by senior police officials, fanned out all through their respective territorial jurisdiction to execute this drive against criminals, drugs and illicit activities on the night intervening December 4 and 5.