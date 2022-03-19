Mumbai Police conduct special drive for traffic violators during Holi, 4130 bikers penalised

In the backdrop of Holi celebrations, the Mumbai Police conducted a special drive on Friday and penalised 4,130 bikers for riding without a helmet, meanwhile, a total of 8,276 fines were issued during the drive.

Every year Mumbai Police conduct a special drive during Holi celebrations and penalise people for violating norms. The main objective is to always catch drunk drivers to avoid any major accident during the Holi celebrations, however, due to restrictions on the use of breathalyzers following concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus, there were no drunk and drive campaigns on Friday.

As per the figures provided by Mumbai Police, a total of 8,276 fines were issued on Friday's special drive which was conducted from midnight Thursday until 7 PM, the next day. As per the figures, a total of 110 cases of wrong side driving were registered during this drive.

Total 4,130 people were penalised for not wearing a helmet. 1,876 fines were issued for violating parking norms while 458 were penalised for driving one way, 364 motorists were penalised for driving without seat belts and 1,248 challans were issued for disrupting traffic near railway stations.

Total 199 abandoned vehicles were also cleared during this drive. A similar drive was also organised from Friday evening on the eve of Shab-e-Barat.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:29 AM IST