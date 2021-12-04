Mumbai police conduct 'Operation All-Out', arrests 365 criminals in 3 hours

In the wake of Mahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar), the Mumbai police conducted an operation all out on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. On this occasion, a huge crowd is expected to visit Chaityabhumi to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

In a three-hour-long all-out operation conducted between 11 pm on Friday and 2 am on Saturday, the Mumbai Police nabbed 60 absconders, while 95 were arrested who were issued non-bailable warrants. Police also arrested 197 people for NDPS charges and 62 people were found in possession of illegal firearms.

Operation All Out is a combing operation carried out by the Mumbai Police every month across the city before any major festival or occasion. Officers have said that the combing operation was started to maintain a law and order situation in the city, and demotivate habitual offenders from committing any crime.

The Mumbai Police informed on Saturday that combing operations were carried out at 307 locations across the city, wherein 1,336 criminals on record were checked, of which 346 were apprehended, appropriate action has been initiated against them, said police. The police also checked 1,084 abscondings and wanted criminals, of which 233 were arrested.

Police conducted searches at 1,297 hotels, lodges, while 718 sensitive locations were searched. Raids were conducted at 47 illegal gambling and liquor selling centres. In an action against external criminals, 52 were apprehended for entering the city limits without permission.

The operation was conducted in the presence of additional commissioners of five regions while Vishwas Nangare Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order) also visited nakabandi and combing operation points.

As a part of the All Out Operation, police initiated action against 181 individuals for wandering suspiciously, while 164 hawkers were booked.

Police had put up 175 nakabandi points across the city, wherein a total of 11,447 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were checked. Police initiated action under the Motor Vehicles Act on 2,650 vehicles and nine motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

