Mumbai: Police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting residential building into hotel without BMC's permission

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without the civic body's permission.
Sonu Sood has recently been in the limelight due to his extraordinary philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He transformed from a reel-to-real hero for helping thousands of migrants to reach home during the lockdown. He has also helped people in getting hospital beds and arramging tratement.
On the work front, the actor's “Prithviraj”, where he will star alongside Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, is releasing this year.
He is also doing two Telugu movies - “Acharya” with veteran star Chiranjeevi and romantic-comedy “Alludu Adhurs”.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)