Mumbai: Police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting residential building into hotel without BMC's permission

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without the civic body's permission.

Sonu Sood has recently been in the limelight due to his extraordinary philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He transformed from a reel-to-real hero for helping thousands of migrants to reach home during the lockdown. He has also helped people in getting hospital beds and arramging tratement.