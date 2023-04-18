Mumbai police commissioner honours officers for bringing criminals to justice

File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, on Tuesday, honoured police officers and personnel who played an important role in bringing criminals to justice.

At ‘Police Gaurav Sambharambh’, cops were honoured for not just detecting cases but producing solid evidence during trial. Also present were Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and other senior officers.

A total of 61 investigation officers, 33 ‘pairvi’ officers and 72 court representatives from various police stations in the south region, Mumbai crime branch and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) were felicitated for their work between 2017 and 2022.

Most convictions under POCSO

The awarded personnel had handled 149 cases; the accused had received life imprisonment in eight cases, more than 20 years in five cases and more than 10 years in 12 cases. The most number of convictions secured were under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, followed by assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage their modesty and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Phansalkar said not just arrests, it is necessary to also punish them for crimes committed. Bharti said that cops arrest the accused after tireless efforts but their work doesn’t finish after that as evidence has to be gathered and a strong case must be presented in court.