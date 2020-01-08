Mumbai: ‘Police can’t deprive citizens their rights’

Mumbai: Observing that a citizen cannot be deprived of his/her right to life and liberty as per the whims and fancies of the police, the Bombay High Court recently ordered the Nagpur Police to pay Rs 1 lakh each to a father and son, for illegally detaining them.

A bench of Justices Zaka Haq and Murlidhar Giratkar ruled that a police can detain an individual only after having full knowledge that the said person can commit a cognizable offence.

“The police officer may take action against a person, only if he has knowledge that the person may commit any cognizable offence and that s/he cannot be prevented from doing so unless preventive action is taken against them,” the bench held.

“Depriving a person of his liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be left to the whims and wishes of the police officer and, if it is permitted, it would be conferring arbitrary and unbridled powers on the police authorities,” the judges remarked.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by Kishor Futane (57) and his son Indraprasad Futane (26) challenging their detentions by the Nagpur Police last year.

Kishor was a secretary of a temple in his vicinity and was replaced. This did not go down well with the Futane family. The father-son duo entered the temple premises and took the documents pertaining to the temple trust.

The incident was reported to the Nagpur Police and it was the second time that the police had recorded a non-cognizable offence against the duo. However, it apprehended that they might now commit a serious offence, and accordingly, detained them.

Having heard the contentions, the judges said, “In the present case, the police officers have not pointed out anything from the record that they had knowledge that the duo was trying to commit any cognizable offence.”

“In view of these facts, we find that the duo have suffered due to the illegal and high handed action of the police officers, which in our opinion, appears to be motivated,” the judges added.

The bench, accordingly, ordered a senior police inspector and a constable to jointly pay Rs 1 lakh each to Kishor and Indraprasad as compensation.