e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Advertisement

On directions of a court, Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai &5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

The booking directions come after film director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
Advertisement