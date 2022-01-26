Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation

On directions of a court, Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai &5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

The booking directions come after film director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

On directions of a court, Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai &5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation



Film director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube pic.twitter.com/97fn0ft33p — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:18 PM IST