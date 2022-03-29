Mumbai Police book 2,183 traffic offenders between March 6 to 26; notices issued to builders regarding noise pollution

In an initiative to decongest roads and smooth out the traffic in the city spearheaded by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the Mumbai Police have booked 2,183 motorists in their drive against wrong-side driving between March 6 to 26 and removed at least 4,689 abandoned vehicles.

The police have also booked a few builders and developers for unwanted debris on the road. Their efforts, however, regarding the racing are underway, informed Pandey in a notice addressed to the citizens.

After Pandey was appointed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution and remove abandoned vehicles from roads.

Subsequently, Pandey had headed a meeting last week regarding the scrapping of abandoned vehicles and a policy for this issue is underway which will soon be put out to the public. The Commissioner said that after the policy is rolled out, it will ensure that these abandoned vehicles permanently go out of sight.

On March 6, the Mumbai Police had begun booking the motorists found indulging in wrong-side driving after CP Pandey addressed the citizens in a Facebook Live session, warning them of stern action.

Subsequently, police registered offences of rash driving against 2,183 motorists between March 6 to March 26, booking them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

In a bid to work towards a noise-free Sunday, the Mumbai Police are considering all the legal options to ensure peace and quiet. The police have also given March 31 deadline for the developers to put up sound cutters at construction sites and ensure compliance.

Regarding the soaring cyber crimes in the city, police will soon start educative campaigns, which will be done through videos or meetings at the police stations.

