 Mumbai Police Begin Manhunt After Miscreants Put Up Hoardings Of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar With Aurangzeb
The police fear that such hoardings may create law and order problems.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Mumbai Police Begin Manhunt After Miscreants Put Up Hoardings Of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar With Aurangzeb | ANI

The Mumbai police are on the lookout for persons who put up hoardings overnight at several places showing Shiv Sena (UBT) working president Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar flanking a photograph of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The police fear that such hoardings may create law and order problems. Ambedkar had come under severe criticism from the BJP for offering prayers at the mausoleum of Aurangzeb. The BJP had also pulled up Thackeray for his silence on the controversy.

Hoardings of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar

Hoardings of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb's picture in it, were put up in the Mahim area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Deepak Kesarkar reacts

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar reacting to the matter said that Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be explicitly seen. "Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen. Those who're compromising with Hindutva, won't be forgiven by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Kesarkar added.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnvis on Aurangzeb controversy

Earlier on June 19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that no Muslim in India is a descendant of Aurangzeb, and nationalist Muslims in the country do not recognize the Mughal emperor as their ruler.

Fadnavis also said that there is only one king, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Muslims also respect him.

"Our king is only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot have another king. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and his clan came from outside," he added.

Communal tensions over Aurangzeb reference

Earlier on Thursday, June 8, tension simmered in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

With ANI inputs

