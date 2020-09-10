Mumbai Police beefs up security outside Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill residence

A day after 15 people were detained for protesting the demolition drive of 'illegal alterations' at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Khar bungalow-cum-office, Mumbai Police has beefed up the security arrangements around the bungalow. According to police, the extra security was deemed necessary after a number of people had come in support of the actress, creating quite a ruckus on Wednesday.

In a bid to avert any untoward incident, Mumbai Police deployed at least 15 personnel, including women constables, outside the actress' Khar residence and office. When Ranaut visited her office in the evening on Thursday, the security deployed at her partially demolished office came in handy to tackle the media and people gathered to catch a glimpse of the actress.

An official said, a police van with personnel, including women constables, has been deployed outside her residence in Khar and the Pali Hill bungalow-cum-office. Those who try to infiltrate the property or cross any lines will be detained and dealt with legally, added the official.

A senior official said that this is in addition to the already provided Y-plus security to the actress by the central government amidst row over the remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). On Wednesday, workers from different political parties had protested outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), ahead of Ranaut's arrival from her hometown, wherein Shiv Sena workers held black flags and shouted slogans against Ranaut.