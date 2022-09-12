Mumbai: Police arrests Self proclaimed Godman over rape allegations

The self proclaimed Godman arrested from Versova on Sunday for allegedly raping a girl since 2019 (while she was a minor) was presented in court on Monday and a police custody was obtained for four days. The police is probing whether or not there were more such victims of the accused and have seized the cell phones for evidence and further investigation.

According to the police, the 58-year-old Andheri resident, employed in a software firm, was arrested for allegedly targeting the victim claiming that he possessed divine powers. The victim who was a minor at the time was naive and fell into the trap of the accused.

“The victim claimed that during their first meeting, the accused sedated the prasad (food offering) before the rape after which he took photographs and blackmailed the victim going forward for three years,” said senior police inspector Siraj Inamdar, Versova police station.

The accused continued to keep her in contact and blackmailed her saying that she would suffer from a curse for displeasing him, following which he repeatedly raped her.

“We have also seized the mobile phones which will give a clear sense of all the illegal activities of the accused. As of now no other victims have come forward but the investigation is on to find out new details of the case,” added the senior police inspector.

The police also said that the parents of victim were completely unaware of the situation until she informed them, after which the accused was questioned and arrested.

The accused has been booked under charges of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act, rape, black magic and blackmail.