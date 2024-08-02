Mumbai: Police Arrests Drunk Driver For Performing Dangerous Stunts On Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road | FPJ

Andheri police have arrested a 26-year-old man, identified as Suraj Jhaman Saw, for allegedly driving and performing stunts under the influence of alcohol. Suraj Saw, a resident of Virar and a tourist van driver, was involved in an incident on July 30.

According to the police, a viral video shows him performing stunts while intoxicated at around 1230 PM near the Dragon Flyover on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road in Andheri (East). During the incident, he collided with another car parked on the roadside, causing his vehicle to stop. Bystanders detained Suraj and handed him over to the police.

A medical examination at Cooper Hospital confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against him, and he has been arrested.